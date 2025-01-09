Ghanaians Urged To Prioritize Regular Exercise

Kwasi Badu (1st right), presenting a cheque to one of the beneficiaries

PRESIDENT OF the 4 Garrison Officers’ Mess Keep-fit Club (Ridge) in Kumasi, Kwasi Badu, has encouraged more Ghanaians to join Keep-fit clubs to engage in fitness to promote a healthy lifestyle.

He explained that sedentary live styles lead to so many ailments, hence the call for a regular exercise to release unwanted materials from the body to enhance their health.

Mr. Badu said these during an annual dinner organised by the club to support the needy.

At the event, a cheque of GH¢160,000 was given to eight orphanages in the region for their upkeep. The money was solicited through individual contributions from the members of the club.

The beneficiaries include Obeng Kwakye Foundation, Ashan Children’s Home, Kumasi Cheshire Home and Cherubs Home.

Others are Frhab Ghana Charity Foundation, Perfect Peace Foundation, Blessed School and Missionary of Mercy.

Presenting a cheque of GH¢20,000 to each of the beneficiaries, Mr. Badu stated that the gesture was part of the club’s areas of focus and contributions to help put smiles on the faces of the children and other less privileged in society.

“As a Keep-fit club, the passion to help the needy in the society is something that we all cheerish most. When you pay a visit to any of the orphanages here, the conditions there are so horrible that sometimes if you are not careful you may end up crying so we took it upon ourselves to lend a helping hand to them,” he said.

He pledged the club’s readiness to continue to improve the lives of the less privileged in society, and appealed to the heads of the beneficiary foundations to use the money judiciously and for its intended purposes for the well-being of the children.

Mr. Badu called on other groups to support the orphanages to render quality care and support.

He seized the opportunity to invite male interested individuals to join them. “We are about 121 members, and I will appeal to anyone who is interested in exercise to join us,” he added.

Some of the children who accompanied their heads to the event prayed for God’s blessings for the members of the club.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Frhab Ghana Charity Foundation, who spoke on behalf of the other beneficiaries thanked the Keep-fit Club members and urged other corporate bodies and groups to emulate the kind gesture to assist their facilities.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi