NPP Must Rise Again

Eight years ago, the people of Ghana decisively rejected John Dramani Mahama, handing him what was described as the worst defeat ever suffered by an incumbent government. Yet, eight years later, he has staged a remarkable comeback, securing the largest victory in nominal terms under the 4th Republic.

Today, the NPP faces its moment of reckoning after a painful and humiliating defeat. But this is not the end of the party; it is only a test of its resilience. Moving forward, the party must commit to honest, open, and constructive dialogue within its structures to assess what went wrong, acknowledge missteps, and draw valuable lessons. This internal process will lay the foundation for genuine reconciliation, renewal, and progress, anchored in unity.

The NPP’s history is rich with the sweat, sacrifice, and toil of its founding fathers, who faced countless setbacks but never surrendered. From the ashes of defeat, they built a party rooted in principles, courage, and perseverance—a legacy that must inspire us today. It is this same spirit of determination and unity that the NPP must harness to rise again.

The next year must be a period of rebuilding and restoration. The focus should be on strengthening internal bonds, engaging all voices, and charting a new course with clarity and purpose. This is a time for sobriety, reflection, and decisive action, driven by a shared responsibility to uphold the party’s values and future.

No candidate can lead the party back to power unless the foundation of the party itself is strengthened and united. The lessons from this defeat must inspire humility, strategic thinking, and a renewed commitment to the ideals that built this party. We must rise not just for ourselves, but to honour the legacy of those who came before us and to secure the future for generations to come.

The clock is ticking, and the time for renewal and revival begins now. NPP will rise again!

Happy Constitution Day to all Ghanaians as we reflect on our democratic journey and recommit to the values of development, freedom, and justice.

By Dr. Prince Hamid Armah