Israel Pledges Stronger Trade Relations with Ghana

The Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ghana, Roey Gilad, has announced plans to strengthen trade relations between Israel and Ghana in the coming years.

This announcement comes in response to a recent decline in trade between the two countries. According to Ambassador Gilad, Israel’s exports to Ghana reached $5.4 million in 2024, while imports from Ghana totaled $1.9 million.

“We are optimistic about increasing these trade volumes moving forward. However, we have observed a decline in recent years.

For instance, in 2022, our trade volume was nearly $22 million, but unfortunately, it has decreased since then,” he stated.

Ambassador Gilad attributed the decline to various factors, including the ongoing challenges stemming from the war in Gaza, which has significantly impacted Israel’s economy.

“These circumstances have inevitably affected our trade figures. Nevertheless, we believe that economic relations extend beyond mere trade; they also encompass investment opportunities,” he added.

He further emphasised that discussions with the current John Mahama-led administration have focused on the importance of strengthening economic partnerships.

“Agriculture has always been a cornerstone of our partnership, but we are also eager to explore new fields such as cybersecurity and solar energy,” he noted.

“We are committed to working closely with the new administration—specifically with the President, Vice President, and incoming ministers—to enhance our economic partnership and make it more significant,” he concluded.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke