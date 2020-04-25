Israeli Embassy In Ghana Goes Virtual With Special Music Concert

The Embassy of the State of Israel to Ghana has announced that on Saturday, April 25, 2020, there will be a special virtual music concert on Facebook.

The special concert dubbed “From Israel to Ghana with Love” is dedicated to the people of Ghana as part of activities to mark the 72 National Day of the State of Israel in Ghana.

The concert is scheduled to come off at 7pm on Sartuday, on the Embassy’s Facebook page. -@Israelinghana – https://www.facebook.com/IsraelinGhana/

Headlining this special virtual concert is Israeli international classical music conductor and composer, Maestro Nir Brand.

He will be performing all the way from Israel with a mix of Israeli, Ghanaian, classical world music.

According to the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Shani Cooper-Zubida, “as an Embassy, we believe social distancing is not a barrier to sharing our cultures, treating ourselves to some inspiring tunes and also standing with the people of Ghana as they fight against COVID-19”.

Following the strong ties between Israel and Ghana, on April 8, 2020, the Embassy donated a set of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth GHC10,000 to support the Ministry of Health’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel and Ghana have had a long-standing relationship, which dates back to the 1960s focusing on building strong ties in the areas of government-to-government, business-to-business and people to people relations.

By Melvin Tarlue