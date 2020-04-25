Nana Wishes Muslims The Best Of Ramadan

President Nana Akufo-Addo has wished Muslims well as they embark on fasting and praying during the month of Ramadan.

“I wish all Muslims the best of the month. May the Almighty Allah bless us all, and our nation great and strong,” he says in a message to Muslims.

According to him, Ramadan is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principles of love, sacrifice and dedication to duty.”

He appealed that “in this month, let us strive to live by these values so that, even beyond Ramadan, we continue to commit ourselves to the good of humankind and our fellow Ghanaians.”

By Melvin Tarlue