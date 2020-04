Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have reached 1095.

That was after the country recorded 114 new cases of the virus.

Deaths related to the virus in Nigeria are now 32, with some 208 people discharged so far.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet.

Below is the breakdown

114 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;



80 in Lagos

21 in Gombe

5 in FCT

2 in Zamfara

2 in Edo

1 in Ogun

1 in Oyo

1 in Kaduna

1 in Sokoto



As at 11:30 pm 24th April there are 1095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.



Discharged: 208

Deaths: 32 pic.twitter.com/NIDV1zTh9o — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 24, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue