The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy has risen above 1,000.

Among the dead are a couple who have reportedly been married for 60 years.

The couple are reported to have died hours apart from the virus.

Foreign Minister of Italy, Luigi Di Maio, has reportedly told the BBC that he is hoping his country would be the first in Europe to be freed from Coronavirus (Covid-19).

BY Melvin Tarlue