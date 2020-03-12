Ursula Cuts Sod For 18-Unit Classroom Block

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, on Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of classroom blocks for two schools in her constituency (Mpoase Methodist and the St Augustine’s school).

The Mpoase Methodist School is getting an 18-unit classroom block while the St Augustine’s School receives a six-unit classroom block.

The MP, after undertaking the sod-cutting, was hopeful the provision of a comfortable facility for the pupils to study in will boost their learning as well as motivating the teachers to work harder.

Mrs. Ekuful together with the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly headed by George Cyril Bray also handed over some 350 dual desks to the Municipal Directorate of Education to be distributed to various schools lacking furniture.

As part of the tour, the team visited the Dansoman beach to inspect the sea defence project in ascertaining the possible havoc and remedy the situation.