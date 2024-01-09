I’ve A Vision For Ghana And Africa – Cheddar

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, the founder of ‘The New Africa Foundation’, has expressed his peaceful intentions in forming the organization.

Bediako shared that the primary objective of the foundation is to work towards positioning Ghana and Africa as developed entities in the global landscape, leveraging the region’s natural resources.

Emphasizing the potential for the continent’s growth and development, Bediako’s vision for ‘The New Africa Foundation’ underscores a commitment to catalyzing progress and prosperity in the region.

He pointed out that God has blessed Ghana and Africa in general with a lot of natural resources which should be the key for their developments.

Speaking at a press conference held after the government of Ghana cancelled the much-awaited public lecture rally dubbed ‘The Convention 2024’ which brought influential African thought leaders like Professor PLO Lumumba, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe and Peter Obi of Nigeria to Ghana.

Bediako disclosed that he is “the man behind the mask”.

He explained that “21 years of my life, I have been serving a nation, working so hard, just to become an example of what worth looks like, building a worth comes from knowledge, comes from wisdom, comes from understanding. You need to get this value from your own surroundings, I grew partly in Ghana, partly in England and I came back to Africa in 2001. Unlike Martin Luther I did not have a dream, I have a vision,” he said.

“But I’m that man with a good purpose, with a great vision. I have a plan, and I have a vision for this nation. And not only this nation, I have it for Africa too. But I know Africa is the next biggest thing because out of all the continents that have been developed in this world, there is only one continent that is not developed and I am sent to do that,

“Am not here to your value, am here to add value to you. I discovered the land that we belong to has so much worth but until we turn it into our own, our economy, we will never be sustainable and we can not forever live in our countries with a box economy. I needed to create a middle income economy without being a part of the government” Freedom Jacob Caesar added.

“Why so because I believe it is part of my responsibility. I took a different part, my movement, my foundation, my groups and all of these have acquired some worth and the worth that I will invest back into society, it has become a part of my mission to make this change. I believe that I belong to Africa, I am a son of the soil, and I can add value to humanity and I came here to do that. I came here to add value to this world and to nature. I am not going to leave here without God even being proud of me,” he indicated.

“I am nothing to be scared of. I came to you as your salvation. I don’t invest in myself alone. I am investing in you, We need to educate. We need to uplift our children. We need to voice out to them. You are about to find out about this man in the mask because I never spoke a word, you were looking for me. I didn’t tell you whether I am into politics, whether I am an evangelist, whether I am a conventionist or a revolutionist. After this day, you will have to wait for me to share my policies and my visions with you.

“And if I’m the reason why the country or the government is not happy about these great voices coming to educate not only Ghana, but also Africa, then I take this moment to sacrifice myself, to unveil myself, because I have much respect for these great leaders beside me. I would have taken my own time to tell you that I am. But for this very moment, I am sacrificing myself to let you know that I’m that man.”

By Vincent Kubi