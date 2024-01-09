HD+ Partners GTV Sports+ To Deliver AFCON 2023

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider, and GTV Sports+, the leading indigenous sports broadcasting network, have announced a partnership for the exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights of Africa’s biggest football tournament, AFCON 2023.

HD+ is set to elevate the viewing experience by being the sole platform to showcase all matches shown live on GTV Sports+ in stunning high-definition pictures exclusively to homes in Ghana.

With this collaboration, football enthusiasts can rejoice as GTV Sports+ brings the excitement of AFCON 2023 to their screens, while HD+ ensures that viewers enjoy the matches with unparalleled clarity and detail.

The combination of GTV Sport+’s extensive sports coverage expertise and HD+’s commitment to delivering top-notch visual experiences guarantees an unforgettable tournament for fans.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with GTV Sports+ to broadcast the AFCON 2023 tournament in high-definition to our audience,” stated Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD PLUS.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing an unparalleled entertainment experience for our subscribers. Recognising the deep enthusiasm Ghanaians hold for football, we approach this responsibility with utmost seriousness. Our goal is to ensure that every household in Ghana can relish top-notch football with vivid, clear visuals that transport you to the heart of the action, making you feel as if you are right there on the field, immersed in the game.”

Mr. George Lomotey, Director of TV of GBC added, “GTV Sports+ is proud to be the exclusive broadcaster for AFCON 2023 and teaming up with HD+ ensures that fans enjoy the matches in unparalleled clarity. Together, we aim to set new standards for sports broadcasting and provide an immersive experience for football enthusiasts.”

HD+’s cutting-edge Personal Video Recorder (PVR) feature allows users to record and relive every thrilling moment at their convenience, ensuring they never miss a highlight. HD+ and GTV Sports+ invite football fans to witness the AFCON 2023 tournament in style, with live matches and an array of features designed to enhance their viewing pleasure. Stay tuned for an extraordinary football journey exclusively on HD+.

From The Sports Desk