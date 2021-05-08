I’ve always supported #FixTheCountry Campaign – Sarkodie Breaks Silence

Ghana’s awarding-winning rapper, Sarkodie has finally broken silence on the #FixTheCountry campaign.

This was after some celebrities including Bulldog criticized the rapper for not speaking up in the ongoing #FixTheCountry campaign due to his affiliations with the NPP government.

According to Sarkodie in a Twitter post sighted by DGN Online, he has been supporting the #FixTheCountry agenda since the beginning of his career, saying, it’s time the government and it’s citizens work together to make the country a better spot on the African Continent.

He added that the political leaders have more to do for the citizens to fix themselves.

“ If you fix the system you can now blame the people 100% for not fixing themselves and that is why you are a leader”.

Check post below,

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke