Majority Leader Reacts to #NameandShame campaign on Twitter

Majority leader and Member of Parliament for Suame constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has reacted to the #NameandShame campaign on Twitter.

According to Mr Mensah-Bonsu, the #NameandShame campaign on Twitter is an “enclave of unnecessary discourse” geared towards making the government unpopular.

Addressing some section of the media yesterday, the MP said discussions on national issues should be led by academia and ‘distinguished and credible’ persons.

“These days, people put something in the media and it drives the course of the discussion which shouldn’t have been the case. Often it is not premised on anything or research. Someone just shares something on social media and for one week it is driving us to an enclave of unnecessary discourse,” he said.

He added “It’s because we are not allowing our society to be informed by research from academia or civil society organizations. Matters that they might have deliberated or researched over a long period. Those are matters that will inure to our development agenda. In many of the matters that are coming across, [seems] people are not reading”.

Mr Mensah-Bonsu was cited in the #NameandShame campaign on Twitter as one of the MPs who have been in parliament for decades but cannot boast of any development projects in their constituencies.

Other MPs shortlisted include Gender Minister, and Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, OB Amoah, Eric Afful, Frank Annoh among other political leaders.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke