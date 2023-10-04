I’ve Lost A Good Friend – President Akufo-Addo On ET Mensah Death

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo and the late E.T Mensah (Left)

Ghana is mourning the loss of a pillar in its political and sporting circles, Enoch Teye Mensah, commonly known as ET Mensah, who passed away on October 1, 2023.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his grief over the passing of his good friend, ET Mensah, whom he had known since 1997 when they both took office in Parliament.

In his statement, President Akufo-Addo described ET Mensah as a warm, generous, gregarious man with a keen intellect and wonderful sense of humour.

He said that his friend had become well-known for his association with Ghana sports, particularly the development of Ghana football, due to his several portfolios in several NDC Governments.

ET Mensah served the people of Ningo Prampram, as Member of Parliament, for five consecutive terms, and was elevated, during President Akufo-Addo’s second term, to the high position of Member of the Council of State in 2021.

The President extended his condolences to ET Mensah’s widow, his children, the National Democratic Congress, the Chiefs and people of Ningo Prampram, the Council of State and the people of Ghana on this sad loss.

He further prayed that the Good Lord bless ET Mensah’s soul and give him a peaceful place of abode.

The passing of ET Mensah has left a void in the hearts of many Ghanaians who knew him personally.

Many have taken to social media to express their sorrow and to celebrate the life of a man who made a significant contribution to the development of Ghana football and politics.

It is undoubtedly a time of mourning for the nation, but we must take solace in the fact that his legacy will live on through his many contributions to Ghanaian society.

By Vincent Kubi