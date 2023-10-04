Madina MP Begs Over ‘Booze’ Outburst

Francis-Xavier Sosu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina in the Greater Accra region, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has apologized for his behavior during the #OccupyBoG demonstration.

Sosu used vulgar language to express his frustration with the “rotten system” and the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s handling of the economy.

In a statement issued the following day, Sosu admitted that his behavior was out of character and that he was sorry for his actions and words.

He explained that though he spoke those words out of anger and extreme provocation, he now realizes that they were completely out of line.

| wish to sincerely apologize for my choice of words during my outburst yesterday, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, during the #OccupyBoG Demonstration.

” I unreservedly apologize for my actions and words and ask that all those offended would find a place in their hearts to forgive me. | am human and this only demonstrated the anguish, pain, frustrations and disappointment at the management of the Bank of Ghana, and at our current state of affairs as a country.

“| have reflected and realized that though | spoke those words out of anger and extreme provocation, | was completely out of character.

“Hence, consistent with my avowed values,

| am sincerely Sorry.”

Sosu’s comments went viral, with many Ghanaians condemning his behavior and some arguing that it took the attention away from the protest.

However, Sosu maintained that his actions did not take the shine off the demonstration, and he conceded that his outburst was not the best way to vent his spleen against the government.

By Vincent Kubi