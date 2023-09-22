I’ve No Beef With Bawumia – Ken Agyapong

Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that he holds no grudge against his fellow contender, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, contrary to speculations that the contest has created deep cracks and animosity in the party, especially between him (Kennedy) and Dr. Bawumia, the two have a cordial relationship.

“I’m free with Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” Mr. Agyapong, who is also the NPP MP for Assin Central, stated on Kessben FM in Kumasi.

He said they are mature and experienced politicians, therefore they would not allow an internal party election to generate animosity and hatred between them and their teeming supporters.

Citing an example to buttress his claim that indeed he has no grudge with Dr. Bawumia, the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) said the Vice President publicly creates humour about his (Kennedy’s) famous ‘showdown’ remarks.

The presidential aspirant used the occasion to shower tons of praise on some leading members of the Vice President’s campaign team, including Sammi Awuku and Fred Oware, stressing that these two gentlemen also cherish peace and unity.

He said both Sammi Awuku and Fred Oware have realised that the NPP contest is a family affair, so they always take actions that would not create friction between their preferred choice (Bawumia) and the other contestants.

“Right after my showdown statement, Sammi Awuku called me on my mobile phone to talk to his boss, Dr. Bawumia, and that is a mark of a person who is a unifier and a peacemaker. That’s very positive from him.

“Fred Oware is also good,” Kennedy Agyapong disclosed, stressing that interestingly “some of Dr. Bawumia supporters don’t know that Dr. Bawumia and I talk all the time, so they insult me for nothing.”

Mr. Agyapong said he would not hesitate to accept the results of the election if he loses genuinely without any manipulation, but warned that he would not take it lightly if the party adopts dirty politics to favour one candidate to win the polls.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi