Electoral Consideration Won’t Compromise Development Goals – Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering dedication to fostering economic freedom and social progress through comprehensive human capital development, emphasising that electoral considerations would not compromise these crucial objectives.

Mr. Ofori-Atta pointed out that while some of the government’s policies, such as the Free Senior High School programme and the One District One Factory initiative, were yet to yield their full benefits, Ghana remained committed to implementing policies with long-term, sustainable advantages for its citizens, rather than engaging in short-term projects for political gain.

“The true impact of the Free Senior High School programme will not manifest within a mere four years,” he asserted, adding, “Our government has made a bold and ambitious choice to nurture the country’s human capital, aligning it with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The minister highlighted the government’s specific focus on enhancing human capital in the areas of education, healthcare, and technology. However, he acknowledged the challenge of allocating limited resources effectively to pursue these significant projects, emphasising the importance of prioritisation.

These remarks were made during the United Nations SDGs Summit 2023, held as a side event during the 78th United Nations General Assembly. The summit was organised by the Government of Ghana in collaboration with Uganda, Nigeria, and Tonga, under the theme “Accelerator actions and innovative financing to deliver on the SDGs by 2030.” The event brought together officials from organisations including the Hilton Foundation, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and the Ghana UN Country Team.

Mr. Ofori-Atta emphasised that the solutions to the various challenges hindering the achievement of SDG targets in Africa were well-known, but what was lacking was a concerted effort to prioritise them in light of limited resources.

“We may have ample global resources, solutions, and human capital on our side, but we have yet to reach our goals,” he remarked, advocating for a shift from the conventional practice of identifying problems toward a more motivating approach based on the belief that human lives could be enhanced.

The Finance Minister called for a purposeful dialogue on prioritising Sustainable Development Goals to ensure desired outcomes could be achieved despite limited financing.

Lord Fakafanua, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Tonga, emphasised that climate change held many SDGs hostage, adding that no single nation could address these challenges in isolation. He stressed the moral obligation of developed countries to confront climate change, citing COP 27 as a reaffirmation of the need for increased commitments to secure climate prosperity for future generations.

“In many cases, the solutions are common sense; we just need to recognise them and put them into action,” Fakafanua concluded.

In his remarks, Dr. Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, the Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission, highlighted the challenge faced by several African countries in resorting to ad hoc or short-term solutions for long-term issues.

He stressed the importance of structural changes, particularly in transitioning from primary product production to value addition and safeguarding vulnerable populations through programmes like the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP). These elements, he argued, deserved prioritisation in national budgets.

