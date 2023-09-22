NPP Welcomes Adwoa Safo’s Apology

Sarah Adwoa Safo

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim says the apology offered by Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo for her long absence in Parliament was in order given her role as a member of the party.

The chairman, who spoke in an interview on Oman FM on Tuesday, said he believes the MP has regretted her actions and therefore did what was required of her.

“Adwoa Safo’s apology is in order; I really support her objective because she knows the NPP is the only party she belongs to. So, she is doing what is expected of her, I mean the apology and all that,” he stated.

Mr. Ntim, however, said that Adwoa Safo’s return to Parliament largely depends on her constituents.

“If the constituents accept her to be an MP once again despite all that has gone on, I as Chairman and the rest of the party leadership will back her with our spirits to become an MP.

“So, her fate rests in the hands of Dome-Kwabenya delegates, from polling station to the constituency level,” he added.

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, in a video posted on Facebook last week, apologised to the NPP and the constituents for her long absence from Parliament.

The MP, who said her actions were as a result of some personal challenges she was facing at the time, expressed regret and asked to be forgiven.

“It was not my intention to disrespect you. There was a lot going on in my life and family. I’m using this medium to plead for your forgiveness in the name of God,” she said.

Adwoa Safo, in the video, also apologised to President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, parliamentary leadership, among several others in the party.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah