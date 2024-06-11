I’ve Not Endorsed Galamsey – NPP PC

Ernest Frimpong

The Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Amenfi East Constituency of the Western Region, Ernest Frimpong, has denied endorsing illegal mining activities in the area.

According to the NPP PC, there had been allegations that the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and himself (PC) endorsed illegal mining activities during a recent engagement with artisanal small-scale miners at Amenfi in the constituency.

Addressing the misinformation regarding the statements, he stressed that neither himself nor the Regional Minister supported illegal mining activities in any form.

In a statement, Mr. Frimpong explained that during the engagement, he stressed the importance of responsible mining practices.

“I urged the miners to report any instances of extortion and harassment by unauthorized individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers, particularly corrupt policemen and soldiers, he said.

“I also emphasized the necessity of adherence to the laws governing small-scale mining in Ghana and assured the miners of their protection under the laws when engaging in responsible mining practices,” he added.

“And that, I was prepared to defend them anywhere and anytime they got harassed,” he pointed out.

He said the Regional Minister also emphasized the importance of responsible mining practices and warned against mining in prohibited areas such as forest reserves, rivers, and other people’s concessions.

He said the Minister urged the miners to comply with the legal framework by obtaining the necessary permits and licenses through the district authorities and emphasised the significance of adhering to the regulatory framework.

“I urge the public to disregard the short video in circulation which was taken out of the over two hour’s engagement in an attempt to deceive the public”.

“I want to ensure those behind the video that I shall continue to champion the interest of every constituent in every corner of our local economy any day, any time, and within the legal and appropriate means.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi