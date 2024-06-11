Veep Gives Stars Big Cash

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday donated GH¢500,000 to the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Central African Republic (CAR).

The Vice President visited the team’s hotel in Kumasi to encourage the players and boost their morale.

He said the substantial donation was to motivate the team ahead of the home game.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, were also present at the hotel.

The GFA boss expressed appreciation to the Vice President for the massive support.

