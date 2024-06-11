RCC Declares War On Stray Cattle

Simon Osei-Mensah addressing the media

THE ASHANTI Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will apprehend cattle that will destroy trees planted in Kumasi, the regional capital.

Owners of these caged cattle would have to pay a monetary fine to the RCC before their seized animals would be released to them, the RCC announced.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, who made the announcement, said stray cattle have been destroying trees planted in the city.

The RCC, he said, planted Royal Palm trees on the Anloga Junction to Asokwa Interchange stretch to beautify the place but stray cattle destroyed most of the trees.

According to the minister, destruction of trees by stray animals, especially cattle, was on the ascendancy, hence the need to introduce a fine to curb the menace.

“Cattle have been destroying royal palm trees we have planted. Henceforth, any cattle that will destroy our planted trees would be ‘arrested’ by a special team.

“We will then take the animals to a safe place for keeps and their owners will have to come and pay a fee before they will have their cattle back”, he stated.

The Ashanti Regional Minister was speaking during the commemoration of this year’s Green Ghana Day in Kumasi.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is known for his commitment to protecting the environment and making the country green, planted a ‘Wawa’ tree on the day.

Significantly, the Ashanti Region is targeting to plant 2.5 million seedlings of different species of trees this year as part of the government’s Green Ghana Day.

Mr. Osei-Mensah lauded the government’s efforts and commitment to improving the country’s vegetation, saying that trees are important to the survival of mankind.

“Trees breathe out oxygen for humans to breathe in, hence the saying when the last tree dies the last man dies”, he said and called for support for the exercise.

The Ashanti Regional Minister also charged the citizenry to “join hands to help fight illegal mining”, openly saying that the menace is “destroying our vegetative cover”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi