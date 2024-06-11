Set Up On-Campus Voter Transfer Centres – EC told

Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to set up temporary voter transfer centres on the campuses of tertiary institutions in the country.

President of NUGS, Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, stated that thousands of students would lose their rights to vote on December 7 due to their academic schedule.

Speaking to the media in Accra yesterday, Mr. Kyeremeh said that the EC’s establishment of voter transfer centers on campuses to facilitate the transfer of votes by students is the only viable solution.

According to him, NUGS has already sent a formal petition to the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, for the consideration by the Commission.

“Our request stems from a genuine concern for the thousands of students who, while pursuing their educational goals, may find themselves unable to vote in their designated constituencies,” he noted.

“This petition is a call for action to ensure that the rights of students to participate in the democratic process are not hindered by logistical and financial challenges,” he added.

The NUGS President explained that many educational institutions are located far from the designated voter registration centres.

“This makes it difficult for students to travel and register. The cost of traveling to these centers can be prohibitive for many students, who already face financial pressures related to their education,” he asserted.

Mr. Kyeremeh also cited conflicting examination dates and timetable for the electoral process, adding that the current arrangements impose undue pressure on students.

“By setting up these centres, the Electoral Commission will not only ease the logistical and financial burdens on students but also uphold the principles of inclusivity and fairness that underpin our democracy.

“NUGS is committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of students. We believe that every student should have the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote without undue hardship,” he intimated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu