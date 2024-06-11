Thieves Vandalise Transformer At Sekondi

The vandalised transformer

Some unidentified persons have vandalized a 200kVA ground mounted transformer which serves some institutions at Sekondi.

The institutions include the Regional Coordinating Council, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA,) the Regional Office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Passport Office, Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the St. Paul’s Anglican Church at Sekondi.

The thieves drained the oil from the two transformer switches resulting in the outage being experienced in the area.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the District Manager for Sekondi of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ing. Martin Djan, revealed that the incident has been reported to the police and investigations are being carried out.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of ECG Western Region, Ing. Emmanuel Justice Ofori, has advised the public to be vigilant and report any suspected unusual activity around ECG installations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi