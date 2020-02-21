Jackie Appiah, Sarkodie, Others Featured In ‘Those Who Inspire Ghana’

Jackie Appiah

A new book entitled ‘Those Who Inspire Ghana’ features the inspiring stories of some great Ghanaian personalities in the areas of media, creative arts, sports, among others.

This is aimed at encouraging the country’s youth to pursue their dreams and believe in themselves for a better future.

Some 74 Ghanaians who were captured in the book included Prof. Azumah Nelson, Sarkodie, Farida Bedwei, Anita Erskine, Jackie Appiah, Prof. Boachie, Reggie Rockstone, Stephen Appiah and several others.

The publication is by Those Who Inspire Limited, a London-based company founded by Delphine Barets and Marlene Plomik.

The book is part of Those Who Inspire collection that celebrates countries’ inspiring people who contributed to making their countries a better place.

These inspiring people share their life stories, beliefs, emotions, vulnerabilities, ambitions and vision in order to connect and inspire youth. Half of the books are donated to public universities.

So far, Those Who Inspire books have been published in Oman, UAE, Nigeria, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Mexico, Lebanon, Bahrain and Panama.

Ghana is the newest country to benefit from publication and also the 10th publication.

It was launched in Accra on February 7 at a ceremony which attracted a number of Ghanaian showbiz personalities, including KOD, Ophelia Crossland, Dentaa Amoateng, among others

‘Those Who Inspire Ghana’ is considered as a tool for the youth to get inspiration, explore a wide spectrum of role models and find mentors from their own country.

As it was done in other countries, the book which is free of advertising and ranking would be donated to public university students, courtesy the publication’s partners from Those Who Inspire (TWI) Movement.

Young Ghanaian employees would also receive books via donations from their companies or institutions that are part of the TWI Movement. The more companies or institutions partnering with TWI Movement, the more books are given as free donations to students, under the concept of ‘1 book to the partner = 1 extra book to be donated to the youth’.

“We know from experience that the right kind of inspiration can change the course of a young person’s life. That’s what inspiration is all about, and we are honoured to facilitate that in any way we can,” Director & Co-Publisher Pilar Carrasco said in a statement to NEWS-ONE.

“We have spent over a year working on Those Who Inspire Ghana, and I am so lucky to have met so many inspiring Ghanaians. The IP (Inspiring People) you’ll discover in the pages of our book are all dedicated to empower their youth,” Lorena Ortiz, Coordinator of Those Who Inspire Ghana, also added.

By Francis Addo