Jamaican Consulate In Ghana Celebrates Jamaica At 60

From L-R: Mark Okraku Mantey, Esmond St C. Reid and Isaac Osei Bonsu

The Jamaican Consulate in Ghana has hosted a reception at the Labadi Beach Hotel to mark the end of Jamaica’s 60th independence anniversary celebrations here in Ghana.

In a bid to promote bilateral cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, tourism, technical and cultural cooperation, the Jamaican Consulate was established in Ghana last year.

The consulate hopes to provide the highest quality of service to all Jamaican nationals living in or visiting Ghana.

In his speech, Mr. Isaac Emil Osei Bonsu, the Honorary Consul of Jamaica to Ghana, reflected on the special bond between Jamaica and Africa, and Ghana in particular, and Jamaica’s agenda of having a meaningful presence in Africa.

According to him, that led to the establishment of the Honorary Consulate in Ghana, which he is proud to be its first Honorary Consul.

In his remarks on the occasion, Mr. Esmond St C. Reid, High Commissioner of Jamaica to Ghana, articulated the spirit and essence of Jamaica, a people of determination and resilience, pointing Jamaican athletes as perfect examples.

Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, reiterated the commitment of the Government of Ghana to maintain goodwill with the government and people of Jamaica, and to collaborate for mutual benefit.

Notable people spotted at the event include Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, 2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Sam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, Abeiku Santana, Bola Ray, among others.