Musa Superior Lashes Hopeson Adorye

Musa Superior

Musa Superior, one-time Mayor of Tamale, has queried the knowledge of Hopeson Adorye about the history of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His query is one of many against the Director of Operations of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team.

“I have watched an extract of a speech delivered by Hopeson Adorye in which he made very divisive and ethnocentric comments; labelling northerners unfit to occupy the number one job of our country,” he said in a statement.

He said he experienced horror and pain that Hopeson would say such words about northerners.

Mr. Adorye’s remarks, he said, “is sending a certain dangerous message to the Ghanaian people of northern extraction that; we are nothing but second class patriots. Our place in the national political space is to play second fiddle to flagbearers who must either be from the Danquah or the Busia sides of the three distinguished founding fathers of our great political tradition.”

This, he said, is most irresponsible, denigrating, ethnocentric and illogical as it is “downright politically suicidal.”

He asked, “Since when did Mr. Adorye recognise that when the Busia side gets their turn, it has to be the turn of the Danquah side? In Mr. Adorye’s own words, President John Agyekum Kufuor is from the Busia side, so it had to be the turn of the Danquah side naturally.”

Mr. Adorye and his likes, he observed, have a certain sense of entitlement which is difficult for one to fathom, adding “it’s about time Mr. Adorye and people who think like him come to the realisation that they are no more bona fide members of the NPP than any of us. We all belong to the New Patriotic Party equally.”

In the run up to the presidential primaries in 2007, he recalled Alan saying “he hailed from the Central Region and rightly so! Today, he hails from the Ashanti Region. Is that the newest scam in town?”

“In the campaign leading to the election of our 2024 flagbearer, the thousands of NPP delegates will be choosing the most suitable person with the required competencies, record and the skills to firstly win the 2024 elections and secondly run our dear country correctly,” he said.

He called on Mr. Adorye “to retract his divisive, despicable and derogatory remarks on northerners and render an unqualified apology to all NPP members of northern extraction and to the party largely. Similarly, l call on the campaign team of Honourable Alan Kyerematen to condemn and dissociate himself from such condescending remarks.”