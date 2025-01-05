Jasikan Bishop Demands Justice for Assaulted Indian Priests

Most Rev Gabriel Akwasi Ababio Mante

The Catholic Bishop of the Jasikan Diocese, Most Rev. Gabriel Akwasi Ababio Mante, has issued an open letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, demanding immediate justice for three Indian missionary priests who were assaulted on December 11, 2024, in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The priests, members of the Franciscan Capuchin Order, were attacked while refueling a bulldozer they had rented for land development in the area.

In the letter dated December 30, 2024, Bishop Mante expressed disappointment over the delay in justice, despite clear video evidence identifying the assailants.

The priests – Fr. Robinson Melkis, Fr. Martin George, and Fr. Henry Jacob – were targeted by a group of young men who took the law into their own hands, leading to a violent confrontation. The attack left Fr. Jacob with a broken left eardrum, and he has since returned to India for medical treatment.

“We are, however, appalled that to date, despite the clear video evidence, the executors of the assault are still walking free with no arrests made,” the Bishop wrote.

The Bishop acknowledged the initial efforts of the IGP, who swiftly arranged medical care for Fr. Jacob after the assault, helping him to receive treatment at the Police Hospital and later at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. However, the lack of arrests has raised serious concerns about the commitment of the police to pursue justice in the case.

“We wish to ask if the Ghana Police, noted for its efficient detective machinery, is now powerless in the present case?” the letter questioned, highlighting the apparent inaction despite the seriousness of the assault and the availability of evidence.

He also questioned whether the national origin of the victims – all Indian nationals – was influencing the pace of the investigation. “Are we right to believe that since the victims of the unjustifiable beatings are of Indian nationality and not Ghanaian nationals, they cannot receive justice from the Ghana Police Service by arresting the executors of this heinous crime?” Bishop Mante asked.

The letter further emphasised the potential diplomatic consequences of not swiftly addressing the situation. “We wish to remind the IGP… of the disgraceful and possible sour relationships that could develop between India and the Ghana governments if the culprits are not arrested and brought to justice,” the letter warned.

Calling for urgent action, the letter referenced the Biblical call for justice: “Our brothers’ blood is crying to God from the ground” (Gen 4:10), echoing the words of former British Prime Minister William E. Gladstone: “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

In addition to the immediate demand for justice, the Diocese took the opportunity to call for broader reforms to address political violence in the country, especially after elections.

“We reiterate that effective mechanisms must be put in place to check and bring an end to violence and needless attacks on citizens and legal residents,” the letter concluded.

From Daniel K Orlando, Ho