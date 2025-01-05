Mahama Retains Bagbin As Speaker

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is poised to make history as he bids for a second term as Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament.

This development comes after President-elect John Dramani Mahama mandated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Leadership to nominate Bagbin as Speaker of the 9th Parliament.

A statement issued and signed by Special Aide, Felix Kwakye Ofosu noted that the President-elect expressed confidence in Bagbin’s ability to continue steering Parliament effectively.

“Rt. Hon. Bagbin has distinguished himself in the service of Parliament, rising from Member of Parliament for Nadowli to Minority and Majority leader respectively, and subsequently as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.”

“He brings a wealth of experience to the position, which will prove vital in steering the affairs of Parliament at this critical period in Ghana’s democratic and legislative development.”

According to Mr Mahama, Bagbin’s leadership will be crucial in navigating the current legislative landscape and ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament.

“The President-elect is convinced that under the stewardship of The Right Honourable Alban Bagbin, Ghana’s Parliament will be further strengthened to deliver effectively on its oversight responsibility,” the statement read.

Alban Bagbin’s journey to the speakership began when he was elected as a Member of Parliament for Nadowli West Constituency in 1992.

He has since become a household name in Ghanaian politics, known for his astute leadership and parliamentary expertise.

Over the years, Alban Bagbin has served in various capacities, including Minority and Majority Leader, and has been a vocal advocate for parliamentary autonomy.

In 2021, Alban Bagbin was elected as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament, defeating Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, the NPP’s candidate.

His election as Speaker was seen as a significant victory for the NDC and marked a turning point in the party’s fortunes.

As Speaker, Alban Bagbin has been vocal in his criticism of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of attempting to undermine the independence of Parliament.

He has been praised for his ability to manage the affairs of the House and has played a crucial role in shaping the legislative agenda of the 8th Parliament.

Alban Bagbin’s leadership has also been instrumental in ensuring that the government is held accountable for its actions.

In recent weeks, Alban Bagbin has been engaged in intense lobbying to secure the support of NDC MPs for his second-term bid.

-BY Daniel Bampoe