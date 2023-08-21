Jayne Buckman Owoo Dies At 49

Jayne Buckman Owoo

Ghana’s media and showbiz industry has lost one of its hardworking personalities in the person of journalist and veteran actress, Jayne Buckman Owoo.

Jayne Owoo, 49, died on Friday, August 18, after a short illness. She met her unfortunate death barely a month before her 50th birthday.

Sources say her colleagues at Graphic Showbiz where she worked for close to two decades were even planning a huge 50th birthday celebration for her. Unfortunately, that can’t happen anymore.

Jayne worked in the creative arts industry for many years. She was host of Viewers’ Choice on TV Africa and also worked as a staff writer with Graphic Showbiz until her demise.