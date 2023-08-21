Hisense Gives Medeama New Bus

Multiple award-winning company, Hisense Ghana, has presented a brand new 45-seater bus to Medeama Sporting Club at a ceremony in Tarkwa.

The gesture by the renowned home appliances giants recognised the team’s outstanding performance, by emerging as winners in the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season.

At the presentation ceremony at the Tarkwa Community Centre on Friday, Hisense’s brand ambassador Nana Ama McBrown said, “Tarkwa means so much to my boss. Tarkwa often punctuates his statements because he is a native of this town and always wants to do more for his hometown.

“Hisense says ayekoo to Medeama, considering the competitive nature of this year’s Ghana Premier League competition.

“It is in recognition of your hard work. It is a gift from Hisense Ghana for your efforts.” Nana Ama McBrown expressed her gratitude on behalf of Hisense Ghana and wished the team well in their African campaign.

Club President, Moses Parker, thanked Hisense Ghana for the support saying, “We are eternally grateful to Hisense for this valuable gift. We cannot thank you enough. What I will say is that by patronising Hisense Ghana products, it will urge Hisense Ghana to do more for Medeama, Tarkwa and Ghana sports.”

