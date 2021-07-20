Jeff Bezos returns from Space

Billionaire, Jeff Bezos, has flown to space.

He joined the first crewed flight of his rocket ship, New Shepard, on Tuesday, July 2021.

Traveling with the former Amazon CEO were Mark Bezoz, his brother, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pioneer of the space race, and an 18-year-old student.

Mr Bezos and his crew members traveled in a capsule with the biggest windows flown in space, offering stunning views of the Earth, reports the BBC.

Reports say they have all since returned from space.

Their travel, according to reports, lasted 10-minute, 10-second.

The New Shepard was built by Bezos’ company Blue Origin.

It is designed to serve the burgeoning market for space tourism.

By Melvin Tarlue