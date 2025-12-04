Jema Community Rejects Galamsey

Some foodstuffs displayed during the fair

The chiefs and people of Jema, a farming community in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, have taken a decisive stand not to allow illegal mining activities or ‘galamsey’ in the area.

While neighbouring communities like Ngakain, Asemkrom, Boinso, and Omanpe, among others continue to struggle with the devastating effects of illegal mining, including polluted rivers, the people of Jema have resolved to protect their forest reserves and two streams which are currently very clean and potable.

According to sources, the chief of Jema had turned down numerous offers from galamseyers, including bribe worth billions of Ghana Cedis and a trip to South Africa which were meant to entice him to allow galamsey operations in Jema.

The youth of Jema have also mounted a bill board at the entrance of the community with the inscription “No Illegal Mining Activities On Jema Lands. You Do So At Your Own Risk.”

The community has therefore established the Jema Anti-Galamsey Advocates (JAGA), a movement dedicated to preserving the lands and ensuring illegal mining has no foothold in the area.

A leading member of the movement, Rev. Father Joseph Blay could not fathom why fertile lands and water bodies have to be destroyed in the quest for gold.

“It takes a wicked generation to devastate its land because that generation does not want the nation to live and benefit others,” he pointed out.

In an interview, Rev. Blay explained that the fight against galamsey in the area started in 2015 when a group of five young men from Jema went to dig in a reserved forest to prospect for gold.

“Upon hearing the incident, some opinion leaders rushed to halt their operation and commenced sensitising the community on the effects of galamsey. There were also lots of arrests, including Chinese nationals who wanted to embark on galamsey activities in Jema,” he added.

He said to sustain the fight against galamsey on Jema lands, the group is poised to use the Ghanaian laws to fight any form of illegal mining activities in Jema.

He added that JAGA plans to collaborate with environmental organisations to explore sustainable development opportunities that will benefit Jema, while safeguarding its natural resources.

Rev. Father Blay further opined that government should develop an environmental stewardship curriculum for all levels of students to educate the young ones.

Recently, the farmers in the community organised a fair during which they displayed some fresh vegetables and other foodstuffs, and disclosed that foodstuffs from their area are safe to eat.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has praised the residents of Jema for their strong resolve in the fight against illegal mining.

He has, therefore, pledged his support for JAGA and emphasised that residents have the legal authority to arrest anyone attempting to engage in galamsey on Jema lands.

The youth of Jema, mainly farmers and motorcycle (okada) riders, have also thrown their weight behind the anti-galamsey movement.

They have, however, appealed to the government to create more employment opportunities for them, to ensure the long-term sustainability of their resistance and prevention of illegal mining.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi