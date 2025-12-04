Delta Air Lines Starts Seasonal Accra–Atlanta Service

Delta Air Lines officials and dignitaries cutting the cake to commence its expanded seasonal services

Delta Air Lines has officially launched its expanded seasonal Accra–Atlanta service, first announced earlier this year, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

The daily flight, which will operate for six weeks through January 16, is in response to strong travel demand between the U.S. and Ghana, particularly during the peak December-January holiday season.

The new service adds to Delta’s year-round daily flights from New York-JFK, offering greater flexibility for both business and leisure travellers.

Speaking at the launch, Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Ghana, Rolf Olson, highlighted the diplomatic and economic significance of the service.

“The launch of Delta’s expanded Accra–Atlanta service symbolises the strengthening partnership between Ghana and the United States. More than a convenient connection, this route opens doors for economic growth, cultural exchange, and collaboration, providing new pathways for people to engage across continents.”

Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, reflecting on the operational and infrastructural perspective, said;

“Ghana Airports Company Limited welcomes the expansion of Delta’s operations with this new Accra–Atlanta service. As passenger demand continues to grow, partnerships like this reinforce KIA’s role as a premier regional hub. We are proud to collaborate with Delta in delivering a seamless, world-class experience for travellers and advancing Ghana’s prominence in global aviation.”

Director–General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority,Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, commended Delta Air Lines for its continued commitment to Ghana and welcomed the new service with gratitude and optimism;

“On behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, I express our profound gratitude and joy in witnessing this maiden flight from Atlanta to Accra. We wish Delta Air Lines the very best as they operate this service, and believe that they will put smiles on the faces of families, friends, loved ones, officials, and the like.

The Accra–Atlanta flights will operate on Delta’s state-of-the-art Airbus A330-900neo.

Delta’s GSA Manager in Ghana, Eloina Baddoo, expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and partners whose continued support has been crucial to Delta’s growth and operations in the country.

This launch represents a strategic advancement in Delta’s dedication to Ghana and West Africa, improving regional access, responding to growing global travel demand, and reinforcing Ghana’s role in international networks, while delivering a premium service for passengers.

A Daily Guide Report