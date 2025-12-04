‘Professionals Should Undertake Electrical Wiring’

The overall best trainee (R) receiving an award

The Energy Commission has made it clear that only qualified and certified professionals should be allowed to undertake electrical wiring in the country.

According to the Commission, the Electrical Wiring Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 2008), has laid the foundation for enforcing wiring standards and safeguarding lives and property across the country.

“This regulatory framework has placed the responsibility for national electrical safety in the capable hands of competent practitioners,” the Commission noted.

The Deputy Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chris Yalley, revealed this at the graduation ceremony of a Community Youth Apprenticeship Training (CYAT) Programme, which is an initiative of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation.

The 15 beneficiary youth, consisting of five females and 10 males, and drawn from the Tarkwa host communities of Gold Fields Ghana were trained in both domestic and industrial electrification.

The initiative was in collaboration with the Mac Partners Training Institute in Obuasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The Foundation gave the graduates the requisite tools to help them start their own businesses.

Mr. Yalley noted that as Ghana moves toward a modern, efficient, and technology-driven energy sector, the demand for competent artisans, technicians, and professionals will only grow.

“Initiatives like this programme help bridge the skills gap, and align community development with industrial needs,” he added.

He urged the graduates to step forward with confidence and use the skills and knowledge gained not only to earn a living but to demonstrate excellence wherever they found themselves.

The Tarkwa Mine Manager of Gold Fields, Dr. Catherine Kuupol Kuutor, said Gold Fields is committed to its mission of creating enduring value beyond mining.

“This, the company is doing, by equipping the youth in its host communities with employable skills and sustainable livelihood opportunities,” he noted.

She revealed that the Foundation invested $106,730.25 in the implementation of the CYAT Programme.

Dr. Kuutor disclosed that beyond the classroom learning, the apprentices gained practical experience through a three-month industrial attachment with Alqu Rubber and Engineering Solutions.

“This gave them the opportunity to apply their knowledge, understand industry expectations, and build confidence in their abilities.

“The trainees also sat for both the National Vocational and Training Institute (NVTI) and Energy Commission examinations,” she added.

The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Abdel Razak Yakubu, said, “We do not just want them to go looking for jobs, but we also want them to be entrepreneurs. So they also spent three months going through an entrepreneurship programme.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa