Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, the renowned American singer and actress, has filed for divorce from her husband, actor Ben Affleck, just two years after their much-publicized marriage.

The 55-year-old star submitted the divorce papers on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Lopez and Affleck, who first captured public attention with their romance in the early 2000s, married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022.

However, reports indicate that the couple had been living separately since April 26, 2024, suggesting that their relationship had been on the rocks for several months.

The pair originally met in 2001 while filming the movie Gigli, and their off-screen friendship quickly evolved into a romance that was closely followed by the media. Their relationship was widely covered in the tabloids, earning them the nickname “Bennifer.”

This marks Lopez’s fourth marriage.

She was previously married to singer Marc Anthony in 2004, with whom she shares twins, before they divorced in 2014. Affleck, 52, was married to actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he has three children, before their divorce in 2018.

The filing ends a relationship that, despite its ups and downs, was one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairings. Further details about the reasons for their separation have not been disclosed, but the divorce is expected to draw significant attention as the two navigate the end of their latest chapter together.