Peter Sedufia Announces “One Night Guests” In Lagos

Acclaimed Ghanaian filmmaker Peter Sedufia has officially announced the commencement of production for his latest film, One Night Guests during a press conference held on Tuesday at the Silverbird Galleria in Lagos.

The highly anticipated movie, set to be filmed throughout August, will premiere on Christmas Day 2024, promising to be a major event in the African film industry.

The press conference was attended by media, industry insiders, and fans, and featured appearances from the film’s star-studded cast, which includes celebrated actors from both Nigeria and Ghana. Notable names such as Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Yvonne Okoro, Majid Michel, Warri Pikin, Roselyn Ngissah, James Gardiner, Lasisi Elenu, and Akah Nnani will bring the film’s thrilling narrative to life, blending the best of West African cinema in a cross-cultural production.

In his address, Sedufia expressed his excitement about the project, emphasizing the significance of Lagos as the perfect setting for the film. “Lagos is the perfect backdrop for One Night Guests,” Sedufia remarked.

“The energy, the vibrancy, and the cultural richness of this city are unmatched. This film is not just a story; it’s an experience that brings together two of Africa’s most dynamic film industries—Nigeria and Ghana.”

Sedufia shared insights into the film’s suspenseful drama, which delves into the complexities of human relationships and the unforeseen twists of fate. “This movie will keep audiences on the edge of their seats,” he said.

“It’s a story about chance encounters and the profound impact they can have on our lives. We’re pushing the boundaries of storytelling with this project, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

The director also highlighted the importance of collaboration in bringing One Night Guests to life, praising the synergy between the diverse teams from Ghana and Nigeria. “Working with such a talented team has been an incredible experience. The synergy we’ve built is reflected in the quality of the production, and I’m confident that *One Night Guests will resonate with audiences across the continent and beyond.”

The film is produced in partnership with Nigerian producer Chris Odeh, who expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

Odeh emphasized the goal of creating an African Christmas movie that would deeply resonate with audiences, noting that he immediately supported Sedufia’s vision.

He assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to deliver a high-quality film, urging audiences to watch it in cinemas upon its release.

One Night Guests is set for a simultaneous premiere in Nigeria and Ghana on Christmas Day 2024, with screenings in cinemas across both countries. This dual premiere will celebrate the unity and cultural exchange between the two nations, making it a landmark event in African cinema.

Peter Sedufia, a prolific Ghanaian writer, producer, and director, has established himself as a leading figure in West African cinema.

His debut feature, Keteke, received international acclaim, earning nominations and selections at over twenty film festivals worldwide and winning seven prestigious awards. Sedufia’s films, including Aloevera and Side Chic Gang, have reached global audiences through platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Canal Plus.

Following the press conference, the production team confirmed that filming would begin immediately in various locations across Lagos.

The release of `One Night Guests` is expected to mark another milestone in Sedufia’s distinguished career, further cementing his reputation as a leading voice in African cinema.

The film is directed by Peter Sedufia and produced by OldFilm Productions (Ghana), Sozo Films (Nigeria), and Gravel Road Studios (South Africa).