Jesus In Arsenal Squad For US Tour

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have announced their 26-man squad for their preseason tour in the United States, with captain Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Jesus set to be part of the traveling party.

The north London club begin their tour in Los Angeles, where they face Bournemouth on July 24, followed by a clash with Manchester United on July 27 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. They round off their trip with a match against Liverpool in Philadelphia on July 31.

Trossard, Jorginho, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko will be part of the tour too despite their recent excursions with their countries at Euro 2024.

Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz will join the squad from July 25.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, David Raya and William Saliba have been given an extended break due to their involvement in the latter stages of Euro 2024 and won’t be going on the tour.

Following their return from the US, Arsenal continue their preseason preparations with games against Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon at the Emirates in August. They kick off their Premier League campaign on August 17 against Wolves.