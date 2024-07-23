Villa Captures Onana

Amadou Onana

Aston Villa have signed defensive midfielder Amadou Onana from fellow Premier League side Everton, both clubs said on Monday.

Neither Villa nor Everton disclosed financial details, but British media reported the deal was worth around £50 million ($64.6m). Villa did not reveal the length of the 22-year-old Belgium international’s contract.

Onana started his senior career at German side Hamburg before moving to Ligue 1’s Lille in 2021. He made 75 appearances for Everton after joining them in 2022.

Onana has 17 caps for Belgium, and played the full game in all four of their matches at Euro 2024 as they were eliminated at the round-of-16 stage by France.

He had been linked with several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Villa finished fourth in the English top flight last season under the stewardship of Unai Emery, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 1982-83.