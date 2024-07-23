MUSIGA Opens 50th Anniversary Logo Design Contest

Bessa Simons, MUSIGA President

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has announced that preparations are far advanced to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

According to the union, in order to get ready for the celebration, it is reaching out to skilled designers to develop a special logo for this historic event.

It added, “Incorporate the theme ‘MUSIGA at 50’ or ‘50 Years of MUSIGA’ in your design.” The union stated that the logo should symbolise MUSIGA’s rich history, legacy, and contributions to Ghana’s music industry.

It disclosed that interested designers should submit their designs to the email address: accramusiga@gmail.com in PDF or PNG format, as well as include “your name and contact information”. Submission Deadline is midnight of July 31, 2024.

In a related development, the union led by Bessa Simons appealed to its members to renew their membership card since most of them are not members with good standing.

According to the union, members stand to benefit from the training programmes the union runs.

No matter how successful they may already be in the entertainment business, it advised musicians in Ghana to join MUSIGA and pay their dues on a regular basis.

The union leadership disclosed that membership in the union expires annually, stressing that nonpayment of dues results in membership termination.

It also emphasised the need of musicians working together to actively pursue their aims and objectives, in order to increase the interest of up-and-coming artistes in joining MUSIGA.

By George Clifford Owusu