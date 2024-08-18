Jibril Mohammed Gets Peace Ambassadorial Post

Humanity group over weekend conferred on Mr. Jibril Mohammed, the founder of JBC charity organization as Ghana’s Peace Ambassador.

His primary role is to unite the youth against all forms of community violence, and political vigilantism which is gradually eating deep into the fabric of the Zongo Communities.

Speaking at the press briefing in Accra, the President of the Humanity group organization Mr. Yahaya Alhassan explained that, upon stern deliberations by the board members of the group, we came to the ample believe that, the excellent leadership and charismatic caliber of Mr. Jibril was the a key reason for honoring him with the ambassadorial position .

‘’There’s no doubt about his role model posture in our communities, coupled with his soft-spoken words which would be useful for peace activities and sensitizations on the various platforms to shape the behavior pattern for peace.,’” he said.

The new title would officially be conferred on him at a special ceremony in East Legon, a suburb of Accrav at a future date.

Mr. Alhassan praised Ambassador Jibril Mohammed for promoting, and supporting the upcoming football match between Kumasi Zongo and Accra Zongo to sensitize the general public for peace towards the 2024 elections .

In accepting the role ,he said ‘’we must do what we must do as good citizens to bring peace to attract foreign investors, and flourish tourism to benefit the rural dwellers, more importantly the disadvantaged in our society. ’’