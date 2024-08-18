Traders Cash In On NPP Manifesto Launch In Takoradi

For the past 24 hours, traders in Takoradi Metropolis in the Western Region have been making a profit in various forms of trading ahead of the manifesto launch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The traders took over the venue to sell various NPP-branded items and food.

The forecourt of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), where the launch is taking place, and other strategic locations were transformed into bustling marketplaces.

Entrepreneurs sold a wide range of NPP paraphernalia, including flags, bags, bracelets, beads, necklaces, caps, scarves, vuvuzelas, and mufflers, all emblazoned with the party’s colours

The excitement was palpable among the traders, who expressed gratitude to the NPP for choosing Sekondi-Takoradi as the venue for the national manifesto launch.

The event not only generated enthusiasm but also provided a significant economic boost to the metropolis.

“Apart from the money we’re making here, almost all the hotels in the metropolis were booked due to this event,” one trader remarked.

“So, we are grateful to the NPP, and I believe the journey towards breaking the eight in the next general elections has begun.”

A visit to the event grounds revealed a sea of NPP colours and posters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer and his running mate, as well as parliamentary candidates for the metropolis.

Aside from that Party activists were seen distributing NPP stickers and flyers about the launch to the attendees, further electrifying the atmosphere.

The manifesto launch has undoubtedly left a positive impact on the local economy and energized the NPP’s support base in the region.

BY Daniel Bampoe & Emmanuel Opoku