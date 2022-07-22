Joe Mettle Drops ‘The Kadosh’

Joe Mettle

Renowned gospel musician and worship leader, Joe Mettle, who has worked closely with a number of celebrated gospel music icons in the country, will release his new album titled ‘The Kadosh’ on July 29.

The LP, which is themed after the 2022 edition of his annual ‘Praise Reloaded’ concert, is the follow-up to his 2019 album ‘The Experience’.

The spirit-filled album “speaks of the Holiness of God,” according to Joe Mettle, and will reportedly receive guest contributions from acclaimed gospel artistes, including Nathaniel Bassey.

“Family the much-anticipated album ‘The Kadosh’ will be out God-willing on Friday the 29th of July 2022,” Joe Mettle said in an Instagram post while announcing the album.

“This spirit-filled album speaks of the Holiness of God, a must listen, as it will minister to your spirit and soul to seek Holiness and pursue the one true Holy God — ‘The Kadosh’.”

The album comes on the heels of his recent concert dubbed ‘The Kadosh Experience,’ held on June 26. The event resounded and created an atmosphere of worship for the King of Glory and celebrated God’s goodness.

Joe Mettle has won the hearts of Christians and music fans all over the world with his unique style of worship music that speaks of Jesus Christ’s saving grace.

Joe Mettle for the past years has been riding on the waves of success and grace with his ministry.

He is recognised as Ghana’s biggest gospel music export and has blessed lives with several songs including ‘Onwanwani’, ‘BoNoo Ni’, ‘Amen’ featuring NtokozoMbambo, ‘My Everything’, and more. ‘Ye ObuaMi’ (My Help) which is the singer’s latest release is also not an exception.

Joe has featured on the popular South African Broadcasting Corporation’s TV show titled, ‘Gospel Classics’ which also highlighted Donnie McClurkin.

He received the Best Male Gospel Artiste in Africa at the Trumpet Gospel Awards held in South Africa.