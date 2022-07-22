KiDi, Kuame Eugene, Others For ‘Lynx@15 Experience Concert’

KiDi and Kuame Eugene

West Hills Mall is set to excite thousands of patrons with the ‘Lynx@15 Experience Concert’ on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The event will assemble Lynx Entertainment signees KiDi, Adina, Kuami Eugene, and four-time ‘Best DJ in Ghana’, DJ Vyrusky among others.

The one-day musical concert is expected to thrill fans with captivating stage performances at the mall.

Speaking ahead of the event, marketing manager of West Hills Mall, Wendy Tabiri Mensah, said they were excited to partner the Lynx Entertainment family to hold the concert.

She noted: “We are pleased to host artistes and management of the Lynx Entertainment record label as they celebrate their 15th anniversary. We view this event as an opportunity to celebrate outstanding artistes while providing our customers with quality entertainment.

“This is a fine opportunity for all cherished customers to pass by the mall to enjoy quality time with friends and family while they experience a fun time with Ghana’s top artistes.”

The West Hills Mall, located at Weija in Accra, is home to nearly 70 stores and services in departments ranging from electronics, food, home décor, fashion, health, and beauty, among others.