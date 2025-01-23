John Ansah Wins GHALCA Chairmanship

John Ansah

Former Vice Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), John Ansah, has been elected as the new Chairman of the association.

His election took place on Thursday, January 23, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In this year’s elections, John Ansah faced off against Isaac Wilberforce Koomson for the Chairmanship position.

John Ansah secured a decisive victory, garnering 96 votes out of a total of 132 cast, while Koomson received 35 votes, with one ballot rejected.

John Ansah is set to succeed outgoing Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo.

In the race for the Vice Chairman position, Phyllis Marku triumphed with 94 votes, defeating Nana Amankwah, who received 34 votes.

Additionally, Gabriel Godwin was elected as the Regional Football Association representative, surpassing Isaac Gasper. Fred Tindan also claimed the Premier League representative position, winning against Joseph Nkoo and Rahman Yakubu.

Other elected positions include:

• Treasurer: Patrick Martey Boye retains his position for a second term.

• Division One League Representative: Eric Opoku.

• Regional Clubs Representative: Gabriel Godwin Kwao.

• Women’s Premier League Representative: ASP Naomi F. Abdulai (CEO of Prisons Ladies).