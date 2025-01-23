Vivo Energy Renovates La Enobal Washroom

VIVO ENERGY Ghana, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has officially commissioned a renovated washroom facility for the La Enobal Basic School in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly in Accra.

The renovation involved converting the existing pit latrine, commonly known as a KVIP, into modern water closets, along with the installation of urinal bowls and handwashing basins for both male and female washrooms.

Additionally, a dedicated washroom facility for teachers was included, featuring new tiles, a repaired ceiling, and roofing work. To further enhance the facility, the company also provided a 2500-litre overhead water tank for the school, along with various exterior improvements to beautify the surroundings.

At the commissioning, Finance Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Kilai Muasya, emphasised the company’s vision to become the leading and most respected energy business in Africa.

He highlighted that addressing the social and developmental needs of communities is a top priority for Vivo Energy.

“By providing La Enobal Basic School with a modern washroom facility, we aim to enhance sanitation standards for students and staff, creating an environment that is more conducive to both learning and personal well-being,” he stated.

Mr. Muasya also noted that the refurbishment aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Six (SDG 6), which aims to ensure access to clean water and sanitation for all.

“By contributing to this goal, we are not only empowering the school but also taking significant steps toward building a healthier, more sustainable future for everyone,” he added.

The Educational Director of the Ghana Education Service in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly, Habiba Kotomah, acknowledged that sanitation has become a pressing challenge for many schools due to limited wash facilities.

“When we first approached Vivo, I expressed our urgent need for improved facilities, and I was grateful that the HR team was present to hear my plea. After much discussion, they agreed to take on the project, which began last year. We are incredibly thankful for the completion of this initiative,” she remarked.

Corporate Communication Manager at Vivo Energy Ghana, Shirley Tony Kum, shared that the company plans to establish a modern library and an ICT laboratory to further support students in their educational pursuits.

“We’ve started with feasibility studies and will explore how best to implement these significant projects in the communities where we operate,” she concluded.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke