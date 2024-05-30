John Dumelo Caught In A Fight At Legon Voter Registration Centre

Actor and aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo, was involved in a near-fisticuff incident at the Legon voter registration centre.

The altercation took place amid tensions over the ongoing voter registration process in the district.

Details surrounding the cause of the conflict remain unclear, but eyewitnesses reported that the dispute began when Dumelo was restricted from using his phone at the registration centre.

Despite complying with the restriction, Dumelo expressed his intention to protest if his opponent, Lydia Alhassan, were allowed to use her phone.

During his argument, a University of Ghana student, reportedly aligned with the opposing party, confronted Dumelo. This confrontation, captured in a viral video, showed Dumelo warning the student, which escalated the situation to near physical violence.

Security forces present at the scene intervened promptly, escorting Mr Dumelo away from the centre and restoring order.

The incident has drawn significant attention on social media with different allegations that John Dumelo wanted to talk to a student’s girlfriend and that led to the altercation.