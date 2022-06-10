John Dumelo Surprises Followers With Baby Girl

John Dumelo and family

Actor and politician, John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya welcomed a new baby girl to their family but managed to keep her out of public until now that she turns 1year.

They marked the first birthday of their daughter with separate posts on their Instagrams on Friday.

The actor politician, apparently while campaigning for the 2020 elections, he did not shirk his domestic responsibilities leading to the conception of the baby girl.

John shared a video of himself styling the daughter’s hair while his son assists him.

“Happy 1st birthday my daughter, my heartbeat, my soul. Daddy loves you so much,” he wrote under the video.

The wife also shares her different images with their daughter including their family photos with her baby bump.

In her post, she thanked God for blessing her with a second child.

She wrote: “The Lord has done for me what no man can do. He has encompassed me blessings beyond my imagination. The great and mighty God, be thou exalted. Wherever you are, whatever it is you are doing, can you just spare a minute to help me shout hallelujah to the King of kings? He has done it again!”

The birthday wishes to their daughter received a great response from their followers who were surprised to learn John & Gifty had a new baby.