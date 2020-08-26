Journalist Donates PPE To School

Augustine Appau (left) presenting one of the PPE to a student while Addai Johnson (2nd from right) looks on

A broadcast journalist with Kessben media in Kumasi, Augustine Appau, known in the media landscape as Agyanuro, has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Atwima Foase D/A Junior High School, his alma mater, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The donation was aimed at boosting the morale of the final-year students of the school who are preparing to sit for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The items worth hundreds of Ghana cedis included 100 pieces of nose masks, 120 pieces of hand sanitizers, five Veronica buckets and some stationery.

The journalist described his act of generosity as part of his social responsibilities to assist the candidates and also give back to the community that nurtured him to grow up to his current status.

Mr. Appau, a native of Atwima, hinted of his readiness to facilitate the transportation of candidates who would score six-tens or six-ones in the BECE, adding “I will personally carry the luggage and belongings of outstanding candidates to their dormitories as a sign of respect to them.”

The renowned journalist, who doubles as the public relations officer (PRO) of Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency, also urged colleague journalists in the country to support their alma mater in spite of the economic hardship in the country.

He appealed to the residents of the community and those in the diaspora to help develop the community.

The Headmaster of the school, Addae Johnson, thanked Mr. Appau for his consistent kind gestures to the school and appealed to other old students of the school to give back to their alma mater.

He was of the view that the donation would serve as a morale booster to the candidates to excel in the BECE.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi