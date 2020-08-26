Polo Blasts Hearts …For Esso Exit

Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has blamed the club’s management and board for star player Joseph Esso’s unexpected departure.

Negotiations to extend the player’s stay fell through, resulting in his exit from the club which has shot him to fame.

According to Polo, who is also referred to as the ‘Dribbling Magician’, authorities at the club failed to act responsibly; hence, the player’s exit.

Indications are that the former Ebusua Dwarfs man wanted a year contract extension but his employers declined the request.

But Club Managing Director Frederick Moore has stated that Esso and his agent did not present forthright facts to the media on the player’s departure.

The former Black Stars and Great Olympics great told Akoma FM, “You can’t blame Esso for leaving Hearts of Oak, if the management were proactive, he would have stayed.”

He added, “I disagree with anyone who says Hearts gave Esso a platform to stardom so he should have stayed, he has proven his value and so he deserved some recognition.

“You can’t blame the player; any other player would have done same.”

Last week, Esso and four others like Bernard Arthur, Christopher Bonney, Benjamin Agyare and Abubakar Traore were released.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum