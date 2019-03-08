Justice Short Commission Ends Hearings At 37 Hospital

THE PUBLIC hearings into the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election violence and shooting incidents finally came to a close on Friday when the commissioners visited the 37 Military Hospital to take the testimony of one of the witnesses who is on admission at the facility.

The witness and victim of the shooting incident whose leg is expected to be amputated, Ishau Yaro told the Commission about his harrowing experience on January 31, 2019, during the by-election.

He was allegedly shot in the leg by personnel of National Security and doctors at the 37 Military Hospital had earlier warned that his leg needed to be amputated to help safe his life.

His medical condition forced the Commissioners to leave the Osu Castle where the hearings have been held from the onset, to the Hospital to enable him give his testimony.

Mr. Yaro who claimed to be a footballer, risk seeing his career come to a sad end due to political violence.

He told the Commission how doctors have told him that after his surgery, he will have to spend about three months in the hospital.

The victim begged the Commission to ensure that justice is served, lamenting he had not received allowance since he went on admission about a month ago.

Members of the Justice Short Commission are Prof. Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu, former Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana and former Inspector General of Police, Patrick Acheampong.

Over the course of the three weeks public hearings several witnesses including Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George, parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Delali Kwasi Brempong, National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu.

Other witnesses included Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of National Security, Samuel Azugu, a member of the SWAT stationed at the Kotoka International Airport, Bright Ernest Akoamea who is also known as “Double,” members of the NDC including Mohammed Alhassan and Seidu Hudu Zanzeh,

Secretary to the Commission, Ernest Kofi Abotsi told journalists at the 37 Military Hospital that the Commission will submit its report in due course and that the report shall be the true reflection of the testimonies and evidence presented to the Commission.

BY Melvin Tarlue