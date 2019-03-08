Karporwership Employees Celebrate International Women’s Day With Tema Fishmongers



Employees of Karpowership Ghana Company Limited have joined the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

The company organised a sensitisation programme for the fishmongers at the Tema Manhean community to create awareness about modern and best practices in fish processing in order to increase the value of their stock while simultaneously improving their means of livelihood.

The programme attracted well over 50 fishmongers from the Tema-Manhean Municipality.

Deputy Head of the Post-Harvest Unit at the Fisheries Commission, Yaa Tiwaa Amoah, the resource person at the programme, emphasized the importance of educating all players in the fish processing chain.

According to her, “There is the urgent need to educate these women as they play a very important role in the fish processing value chain. They determine the hygienic condition of what buyers consume. Beyond consumption, they may be able to put Ghana on the international market if they apply more modern fish processing practices to meet international standards.”

She commended Karpowership Ghana for the initiative, as well as their constant collaboration with the Fisheries Commission to implement such vital programme to equip traders within the fishing community, and also called on other corporate entities to follow suit.

Employees of Karpowership took their turns to sensitise the women about the role they play in the education of their wards.

Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, underscored the importance of the programme. She said, “Karpowership celebrates women on this day.

One of the passions of the company is to promote the UN Sustainable Development Goal 5, which is gender equality. As such, the company believes in empowering women in society.

On a special day like this, the company finds the need to sensitise these women who remain a dominant stakeholder at our operational site in their field of work.”

Ms. Amarquaye continued, ” The well-being and economic viability of their business, remain at the core of our business culture.”

The engagement is in line with the theme for the 2019 International Women’s Day celebration: ‘Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate For Change’, captured in the campaign theme: ‘#Balanceforbetter’ , which seeks to empower women around the world. Speaking on behalf of the Tema Manhean Fishmongers and Smokers Association, Cynthia Commey, expressed their gratitude to Karpowership for organising the programme, as they had undoubtedly become more enlightened.

She assured that the leaders of the association would ensure that all members practise all that had been learnt at the engagement.

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited focuses its corporate social investments on education, economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.

Since Karpowership began operations in Ghana, the business has empowered the Tema Manhean fishmongers and smokers by providing them with items to support their businesses.

Other initiatives include instituting a bursary scheme for over 100 students in the Tema Manhean Municipality, furnishing an ICT laboratory, among many others.